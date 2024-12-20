New “Affogato-Style” Limited-Time Desserts Heading to Disneyland Paris

Enjoy a delicious espresso or hot chocolate with a scoop of ice cream.

Just for the holidays at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy new “affogato-style” treats from The Ice Cream Company on Main Street USA.

C’est Délicieux:

Across the pond at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy two new desserts perfect for a chilly evening at the resort.

From December 21st through January 5th, The Ice Cream Company on Main Street USA will offer “affogato-style” coffee and hot chocolate.

Whether enjoying the 100% arabica espresso or the indulgent hot chocolate, each of the beverages come with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cookie pieces, caramelized almonds and hazelnuts.

The offering also features an adorable white-choclate portrait of Chip n’ Dale.

The limited-time items will run guests 7 Euros each, which, for a Disney Parks treat, is a pretty good deal if you ask me.

Make sure you head out to Disneyland Paris soon if you wanna catch these “affogato-style” indulgences.

