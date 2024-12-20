New “Affogato-Style” Limited-Time Desserts Heading to Disneyland Paris

Just for the holidays at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy new “affogato-style” treats from The Ice Cream Company on Main Street USA.
C’est Délicieux:
- Across the pond at Disneyland Paris, guests can enjoy two new desserts perfect for a chilly evening at the resort.
- From December 21st through January 5th, The Ice Cream Company on Main Street USA will offer “affogato-style” coffee and hot chocolate.
- Whether enjoying the 100% arabica espresso or the indulgent hot chocolate, each of the beverages come with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cookie pieces, caramelized almonds and hazelnuts.
- The offering also features an adorable white-choclate portrait of Chip n’ Dale.
- The limited-time items will run guests 7 Euros each, which, for a Disney Parks treat, is a pretty good deal if you ask me.
- Make sure you head out to Disneyland Paris soon if you wanna catch these “affogato-style” indulgences.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com