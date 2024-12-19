Walt Disney Imagineering Adds Landscaping to Adventure Way at Disneyland Paris

The Imagineers have carefully chosen each tree for the project over several years, sourcing them from nurseries in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy.

Adventure Way at the soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris is developing themed gardens with tree plantings for a vibrant entrance to the second park.

As the opening nears, Adventure Way's themed gardens are taking shape, with trees being planted to create a vibrant pathway for guests entering the resort's second park.

Recently, the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams responsible for landscaping the new attractions celebrated a major milestone with the installation of the tallest tree in the expansion, standing at nearly 16 meters tall.

The remarkable Quercus phellos, or Willow Oak, will serve as a guardian of Gazebo Garden, creating an elegant ambiance for visitors to enjoy a variety of entertainment, reminiscent of classic English gardens. This species can reach a height of up to 30 meters when fully grown.

Over 1,000 trees of different species will be planted across the park's expansion, enhancing the immersive experience for visitors in the themed areas.

The Imagineers have carefully chosen each tree for the project over several years, sourcing them from nurseries in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy.

They ensured that the selected species are well-suited to the climatic conditions of Seine-et-Marne.

The addition of trees, groves, and shrubs will enhance Disneyland Paris' reputation as one of Europe's most lush green areas, which currently features around 33,000 trees, 330,000 shrubs and bushes, and 7,400 square meters of flowerbeds.

