Disneyland Paris Imagineers Share Look at World Premiere Construction and New Concept Art

World Premiere, the new entrance space for the soon-to-be renamed Disney Adventure World (currently known as Walt Disney Studios Park), is being previewed by Disney Imagineers.
What’s Happening:
- Opening in spring of 2025, World Premiere will roll out the red carpet for guests entering Disneyland Paris Resort’s second park.
- Walt Disney Imagineers Andy and Bowie have shared a construction update on the space with a new behind-the-scenes video.
- This new shopping and dining hub is part of a larger overhaul of the often maligned Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The area will include the new Hollywood Gardens restaurant and Mickey’s of Hollywood Boutique.
- The boutique features Art Deco-style décor inspired by classic American department stores of the 1920s, with many nods to Mickey Mouse thrown in – from the wallpaper and furniture to the costumes worn by the cast members.
- At the center of the store will stand a majestic golden statue of Mickey, specially designed by legendary Disney Animation director and animator Eric Goldberg.
- A wide range of snacks and hot and cold drinks will also be available for takeaway at the Searchlight kiosk.
- One façade will recreate the historic Animation Building found on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank.
- Soon to be known as Disney Adventure World, World Premiere will join the ranks of the World of Frozen, the first ever Lion King-themed land, and a new Tangled-themed spinner as part of the expansion efforts.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- New Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque Attraction Collectible Key Available Soon at Disneyland Paris
- Take a Peek Into the Creation of Disneyland Paris’ Limited Time Nighttime Spectacular Celebrating the Reopening of Notre Dame
- Disneyland Paris Celebrates the Reopening of Notre Dame with a “Topsy Turvy” Nighttime Spectacular
- The Disney Village Steakhouse at Disneyland Paris Introduces a New Menu
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com