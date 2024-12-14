Disneyland Paris Imagineers Share Look at World Premiere Construction and New Concept Art

The new opening area for the Walt Disney Studios is part of a major rehaul for the park.

World Premiere, the new entrance space for the soon-to-be renamed Disney Adventure World (currently known as Walt Disney Studios Park), is being previewed by Disney Imagineers.

What’s Happening:

Opening in spring of 2025, World Premiere will roll out the red carpet for guests entering Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney Imagineers Andy and Bowie have shared a construction update on the space with a new behind-the-scenes video.

This new shopping and dining hub is part of a larger overhaul of the often maligned Walt Disney Studios Park.

The area will include the new Hollywood Gardens restaurant and Mickey’s of Hollywood Boutique.

The boutique features Art Deco-style décor inspired by classic American department stores of the 1920s, with many nods to Mickey Mouse thrown in – from the wallpaper and furniture to the costumes worn by the cast members.

At the center of the store will stand a majestic golden statue of Mickey, specially designed by legendary Disney Animation director and animator Eric Goldberg.

A wide range of snacks and hot and cold drinks will also be available for takeaway at the Searchlight kiosk.

One façade will recreate the historic Animation Building found on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank.

Soon to be known as Disney Adventure World, World Premiere will join the ranks of the World of Frozen, the first ever Lion King-themed land, and a new Tangled-themed spinner as part of the expansion efforts.

