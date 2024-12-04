The Disney Village Steakhouse at Disneyland Paris Introduces a New Menu

The Steakhouse, one of the longest lasting restaurants at the Disney Village in Disneyland Paris, has introduced a new menu.
What’s Happening:
- The Steakhouse transports patrons back back to 1950's Chicago for some no-nonsense steak in this meatpacking warehouse turned high-class joint.
- Here, you'll discover American-style grilled meat and a whole lot more, all presented on fancy platters within a setting themed on the windy city's famous theatres and gentlemen's clubs.
- The restaurant, which has been open since Disneyland Paris first opened in 1992, will debut an all-new menu beginning tomorrow, December 5th.
- You can see that new menu below – compared to the old menu, which you can see here.
