Disneyland Paris Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland After First Snowfall of the Season

See the park magically transformed by nature, just in time for the holiday season.

The first snowfall of the season has hit Disneyland Paris, with the park sharing a video of Main Street, USA and Sleeping Beauty Castle covered in a beautiful dusting of snow.

What’s Happening:

A recent winter weather pattern over Marne-la-Vallée in France has treated us to a beautiful sight – Disneyland Paris covered in a beautiful snowfall.

Disney Parks’ social media accounts shared a fun video of the Disneyland Paris Ambassadors reveling in the first snowfall of the season.

First snow of the season at @DisneyParis_EN pic.twitter.com/u9GXmShe9C — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 21, 2024

Not only do we see their Sleeping Beauty Castle and the landscaping nearby covered in snow, but we also get to see the snowfall amidst Main Street’s beautiful Christmas decorations.

