Disneyland Paris Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland After First Snowfall of the Season

The first snowfall of the season has hit Disneyland Paris, with the park sharing a video of Main Street, USA and Sleeping Beauty Castle covered in a beautiful dusting of snow.
What’s Happening:
- A recent winter weather pattern over Marne-la-Vallée in France has treated us to a beautiful sight – Disneyland Paris covered in a beautiful snowfall.
- Disney Parks’ social media accounts shared a fun video of the Disneyland Paris Ambassadors reveling in the first snowfall of the season.
- Not only do we see their Sleeping Beauty Castle and the landscaping nearby covered in snow, but we also get to see the snowfall amidst Main Street’s beautiful Christmas decorations.
- Plus, the Disneyland Paris X account shared a look at the World of Frozen construction blanketed with snowfall.
- Take a look at this post from January for a look at a different snowfall over Disneyland Paris.
- If you’d like to see the differences of Disneyland Paris when compared to the parks stateside, (with or without snow) be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
