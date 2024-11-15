Agatha Harkness is Flying into Walt Disney Studios Park for the New “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics” Nighttime Spectacular

Agatha Harkness is headed to Disneyland Paris in a brand new show at Avengers Campus.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park is brewing up a new nighttime spectacular.
- Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics will see The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange team up to take on Agatha Harkness. Will the pair be able to keep Agatha’s dark powers under control and protect Avengers Campus?
- Find out how the epic battle plays out when the new show premieres on November 23rd.
- Disneyland Paris shared a short teaser clip on Instagram, which features projections throughout the entire land and appearances by the nighttime spectacular’s main characters. You can even hear the bewitching melody of “Down the Witches’ Road” from Agatha All Along.
- Agatha All Along, which is streaming now on Disney+, kicks off after the events of WandaVision. The spinoff series follows Agatha, a mysterious character known as Teen and their makeshift coven as they traverse the legendary Witches’ Road.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com