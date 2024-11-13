Disneyland Paris Will Launch Its First Ever Disney Music Festival Next Year

Visitors can enjoy music and performances showcasing Disney and Pixar throughout the park.

Disneyland Paris has announced the upcoming launch of its first ever Disney Music Festival.

What’s Happening:

Starting April 19, 2025, Disneyland Paris will launch its first-ever Disney Music Festival, running until September 7, 2025.

This event is designed to enhance guests' experiences at Disneyland Park by offering unforgettable musical moments throughout their visit.

Throughout the park, there will be music, concerts, and performances that showcase the vibrant and diverse musical landscapes of Disney and Pixar.

Guests will be immersed in a lively atmosphere, featuring a pop/rock concert that honors Disney's most beloved songs, a parade led by Minnie Mouse and her marching band, and the inspiring melodies from Moana.

The event will present live performances by artists who will bring to life cherished classics alongside contemporary hits from Disney Animation and Pixar films, allowing attendees of all ages to enjoy singing and dancing.

More Disneyland Paris News:

