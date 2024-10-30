Air France Launches New Service Connecting Orlando and Paris-Charles de Gaulle

The route will operate on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays, beginning May 21st, 2025.

It will soon be easier for Disney fans to travel between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, as Air France is set to introduce a new transatlantic route from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Air France will launch a new nonstop route connecting Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) starting May 21st, 2025.

The route will only operate on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays, making use of the Airbus A350-900, Air France’s new flagship aircraft – which provides a sophisticated travel experience across three cabins: Business, Premium, and Economy.

The flights are as follows (in local time): AF096: departs Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 5:05pm, arriving in Orlando at 8:45pm AF097: departs Orlando at 11:00pm, arriving in Paris at 1:30pm (next day)

This marks Air France’s reestablishment at MCO after its service previously stopped back in 2012, becoming Air France’s 18th U.S. destination.

Air France provides seamless travel options through SkyTeam Alliance partners such as Delta Air Lines, and Aeromexico.

Details of the flight schedule, days of operation and fares are available on airfrance.com

Bonjour Orlando! 🇫🇷 We're thrilled that @airfrance is returning to MCO in May 2025, offering nonstop, year-round service to Paris 4x/week!* We’re so happy to reconnect the City Beautiful with the City of Light. ✈️ *Subject to Government approval

Details: https://t.co/QRU8pSmm6y pic.twitter.com/dtnuWDAnz2 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 30, 2024

What They’re Saying:

Kevin J. Thibault, CEO, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International: “Our partnership with Air France reinforces MCO’s dedication to expanding global connectivity and creating value for our community. We are excited to welcome Air France back to Orlando, furthering our city’s appeal as an international destination and connecting our region with one of Europe’s most iconic cities.”

Boaz Hulsman, Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air France-KLM: "This new route highlights our commitment to strengthening connections between North America and France. We look forward to providing passengers from Florida a seamless, direct journey to Paris, or beyond, where they can enjoy the French elegance and award-winning service that Air France is known for."