The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris Brings New Holiday Magic with the Introduction of the Guardians of the Winter Holidays

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris is receiving some new holiday magic this year, with the introduction of the Guards of the Winter Holidays.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Hotel is celebrating the holiday season for the first time since its royal transformation and reopening in January 2024

This festive occasion will feature decorations in a traditional setting, enhanced by a new narrative developed by the teams at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris called the Guards of the Winter Holidays.

In the library of the Disneyland Hotel lobby is hidden a mysterious and ancient book called The Book of Time, filled with countless secrets. One night, during the holiday season, as guests sleep, magical and festive decorations spring to life from its pages to celebrate this holiday season.

The Book of Time showcases characters called the Guards of the Winter Holidays, created by a carpenter from the Disneyland Hotel to celebrate this beloved season. Inspired by various holiday traditions and the hotel's graceful allure, he expertly crafted these life-size wooden characters.

The Winter Holidays Guards welcome residents and visitors in the lobby and rotunda, dressed in costumes inspired by those of Disneyland Hotel Cast Members.

In the lobby, guests can admire The Book of Time, which is held by a Guard of the Winter Holidays beside the Christmas tree, while two other Guards stand watch by the grand staircase.

This picturesque setting offers a perfect opportunity for taking photos and making magical memories with family and friends.

Throughout the Disney Enchanted Christmas season, visitors at the Disneyland Hotel will be drawn into a delightful Christmas story filled with joy. A new show by the entertainment teams will feature them helping Tempérance, the Keeper of Time, as she works to complete a magical spell that reveals the chapter of the Winter Light.

The Guardians of the Winter Holidays will welcome visitors to explore the festive adornments within Disneyland Hotel.

Throughout the hotel, Christmas tree ornaments and ribbons are displayed, each area featuring a unique color scheme that harmonizes with its surroundings, pink in the lobby and blue in the rotunda.

What They’re Saying:

Sophie Coudré, Set Designer Director for Disney Hotels at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “With the Guards of the Winter Holidays, we wanted to create a new and unique tradition for this exceptional landmark that is Disneyland Hotel. And who knows… maybe next year the carpenter will have new creations to make the celebration even grander!”

