New Attraction Key for Le Pays des Contes de Fées Available Soon at Disneyland Paris

A new attraction key for Le Pays des Contes de Fées will soon be available at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- The collector's key for the Le Pays des Contes de Fées will be available on Friday, November 8, 2024.
- This limited edition item will have only 1,994 made and will be available for €29.
- To secure your digital ticket, visit the Lineberty website at https://web.lineberty.net/ tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6, at 6:00 PM.
- Last Chance tickets will be released on Thursday, November 7, at 6:00 PM.
- The sale will take place at Sir Mickey’s Boutique, with regular tickets available from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Last Chance tickets offered from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM.
- The original Lineberty ticket must be presented; screenshots, screen shares, and videos will not be accepted.
