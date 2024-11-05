New Attraction Key for Le Pays des Contes de Fées Available Soon at Disneyland Paris

This new attraction key is limited edition with only 1,994 made.

A new attraction key for Le Pays des Contes de Fées will soon be available at Disneyland Paris.

The collector's key for the Le Pays des Contes de Fées will be available on Friday, November 8, 2024.

This limited edition item will have only 1,994 made and will be available for €29.

To secure your digital ticket, visit the Lineberty website at https://web.lineberty.net/

Last Chance tickets will be released on Thursday, November 7, at 6:00 PM.

The sale will take place at Sir Mickey’s Boutique, with regular tickets available from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Last Chance tickets offered from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM.

The original Lineberty ticket must be presented; screenshots, screen shares, and videos will not be accepted.

