Disney and Toys for Tots Team Up for the Ultimate Toy Drive

Disney is once again teaming up with Toys for Tots for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.
What’s Happening:
- Originally collaborating in 1947, The Walt Disney Company and Toys for Tots have a long standing tradition of bringing joy to those less fortunate every holiday season.
- This year is no different as Disney has, once again, announced their Ultimate Toy Drive.
- Two options are available to help support Toys for Tots from home:
- Those who would rather make a monetary donation can click here to help procure more toys and aid in the delivery process.
- Those who would like to pick out a specific toy for a child can head to Disney Store’s website, where a page of donatable toys can be purchased and handed out with just a few clicks.
- As this holiday season kicks off, make sure to spend some time bringing holiday cheer to those who need it through Toys for Tots.
