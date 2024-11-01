Disney and Toys for Tots Team Up for the Ultimate Toy Drive

The Walt Disney Company and Toys for Tots have been working together for over 75 years of cheerful holiday seasons.
Disney is once again teaming up with Toys for Tots for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

What’s Happening:

  • Originally collaborating in 1947, The Walt Disney Company and Toys for Tots have a long standing tradition of bringing joy to those less fortunate every holiday season.
  • This year is no different as Disney has, once again, announced their Ultimate Toy Drive.
  • Two options are available to help support Toys for Tots from home:
    • Those who would rather make a monetary donation can click here to help procure more toys and aid in the delivery process.
    • Those who would like to pick out a specific toy for a child can head to Disney Store’s website, where a page of donatable toys can be purchased and handed out with just a few clicks.
  • As this holiday season kicks off, make sure to spend some time bringing holiday cheer to those who need it through Toys for Tots.

