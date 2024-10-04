Dolly Parton, Dollywood and Related Businesses Partner with Walmart to Donate Millions in Support of Hurricane Flood Relief Efforts

During a special event Friday afternoon at Walmart #678 in Newport, Tennessee, Dolly Parton, along with officials from Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Pirates Voyage and Walmart, announced significant donations to aid relief from floods caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Walmart location has already been aiding the local community by offering meals, as well as showers and laundry facilities to those affected by the unprecedented flooding.

Dolly herself has made a $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing immediate assistance to Hurricane Helene flood victims.

In addition, Dolly’s East Tennessee businesses—Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show—as well as The Dollywood Foundation are combining efforts and have pledged to match her donation to Mountain Ways with a $1 million contribution of their own.

The donations help jumpstart the efforts of Mountain Ways to provide essential financial resources directly and efficiently to the most affected areas. Mountain Ways also will coordinate other relief efforts, including distributing food, water and other necessary supplies.

Dollywood has also partnered with Coca-Cola to donate a semi-truck full of water for distribution in Cocke County, Tennessee. Dollywood has also donated 60,000 reusable masks, 30,000 disposable protective garments and 2.5 million disposable masks to be used for cleanup efforts across East Tennessee. They also have donated disposable serving ware and utensils for thousands of meals being distributed by Mountain Ways.

A drop off area for those looking to donate items for the cleanup has also been set up at the entrance to Dollywood.