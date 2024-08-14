Disneyland Resort Cast Members Donate 8,000 New School Supplies to Anaheim Elementary Schools

Disneyland Resort cast members recently came together to donate over 8,000 new school supplies to students at Orange Grove and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools in Anaheim.

What’s Happening:

The resort’s annual Back-to-School campaign brings Disneyland Resort cast members together to collect and sort thousands of donations of school supplies – everything from colored pencils and crayons to pencils and spiral notebooks.

Additionally, the resort donated over 700 pencil boxes to Orange Grove Elementary School that will be used in the classroom this upcoming school year.

Thanks to Disneyland Resort cast members and Disney VoluntEARS, more than 500 students from Orange Grove Elementary School and Patrick Henry Elementary School are prepared to start the school year on the right track with the tools they need to succeed.

In addition, children at each school were invited to join Disney VoluntEARS to take part in the excitement of the new school year, utilizing donated school supplies to share handwritten messages about what they were most excited for in the school year – with answers including making friends, meeting their teachers and learning about their favorite subjects!

Disneyland Resort has worked alongside Orange Grove Elementary School for over 17 years, encouraging students in Anaheim to succeed.

Along with the annual Back-to-School supply drive, the resort also partners with Orange Grove Elementary School for the HOLA Readers program – a 12-week annual program that fosters students’ love of learning through dedicated story time with Disney VoluntEARS, Disney Career Days and Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

What They’re Saying:

Paige Clenney, Disneyland Resort cast member and Disney VoluntEAR involved in the event: “It is important for Disney to host an event like this because it shows that the magic is not just inside the resort. It extends out and it even invites the kids to be a part of the magic as well.”

Dr. Vidal Valdez, Principal of Orange Grove Elementary School: "We are blessed with our great partner down the street, Disneyland Resort. Disney has had an amazing relationship with Orange Grove for the last 17 years. This is a perfect example of Disney being a part of our community and donating rich resources before the start of the school year."