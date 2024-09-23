Disneyland VoluntEARS Build Louis Sculpture at this Year’s Canstruction Orange County

The California resort has participated in the event since it first began in 2008, highlighting their continued commitment in raising awareness about food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month with Disneyland:

Disneyland

The international hunger relief charity hosts citywide competitions, where groups come together to design and build incredibly detailed sculptures out of donated canned food. The event celebrated its 17th year in 2024.

Each year, Disney’s VoluntEARS, which are made up of Disney’s beloved Cast Members and employees, come together to build Disney-themed structures out of goods donated by Disneyland Resort

The resort provided over 8,000 cans that will be donated to Orange County Food Bank at the end of the month.

Amanda Schwarz, Disneyland Resort architect and Disney VoluntEAR, shared that “Canstruction is really two types of hunger action. The first is our action with the donation of all the food used to build the structure, and the second is to raise awareness of food insecurity, which we hope inspires a ripple effect of action to donate to the food bank.”

Disney’s Canstruction projects require months of preparation, including several weeks of practice to ensure the build-day event goes smoothly. Last year’s design, which celebrated Disney100 with a Steamboat Willie sculpture, won the “Best Original Design” award from Canstruction Orange County and Canstruction International.

In celebration of Disneyland’s upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure The Princess and the Frog. With the film and attraction celebrating the magic of food, this design is a perfect choice for the exciting charity competition.

With the film and attraction celebrating the magic of food, this design is a perfect choice for the exciting charity competition. This event is just one example of Disneyland Resort’s commitment to its surrounding communities. The resort recently donated $100,000 to both The Orange County Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Read More Disneyland Resort: