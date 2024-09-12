Rainbow Treats Heading To Disneyland Resort Coinciding With Unofficial Gay Days Event

New rainbow treats are heading to the Disneyland Resort in honor of Gay Days Anaheim.
What’s Happening:
- To coincide with the unofficial Disney fan event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, a selection of rainbow items are heading to food locations across the Disneyland Resort.
- Rainbow macarons will be available at Coffee House and Tangaroa Terrace.
- A rainbow linzer cookie will be available at Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Red Rose Taverne, Market House, and Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.
- Finally, a slice of rainbow cake will pop up at Paradise Garden Grill, Aunt Cass Cafe, and Plaza Inn.
- All items will only be available from September 13th through the 15th.
- For more information on Gay Days Anaheim, check out their website.
