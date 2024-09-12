Rainbow Treats Heading To Disneyland Resort Coinciding With Unofficial Gay Days Event

New rainbow treats are heading to the Disneyland Resort in honor of Gay Days Anaheim.

To coincide with the unofficial Disney fan event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, a selection of rainbow items are heading to food locations across the Disneyland Resort.

Rainbow macarons will be available at Coffee House and Tangaroa Terrace.

A rainbow linzer cookie will be available at Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Red Rose Taverne, Market House, and Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

Finally, a slice of rainbow cake will pop up at Paradise Garden Grill, Aunt Cass Cafe, and Plaza Inn.

All items will only be available from September 13th through the 15th.

For more information on Gay Days Anaheim, check out their website

