Disneyland To Offer New Bento Box Meal At Tomorrowland Skyline Terrance

Bento boxes are coming to Disneyland’s Tomorrowland for a truly out-of-this-world dining experience.
What’s Happening:
- The Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace is offering a new Skyline Retro Bento Box meal for guests.
- This new bento box meal will include a chef’s choice cold sandwich, salad, cheese ball, crackers, and dessert.
- Of course, guests will be able to take the box home with them after eating this deliciously crafted new meal.
- Views, bites, and a souvenir? Count us in.
- The new Skyline Retro Bento Box meal will be available at the Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace beginning on September 6th at Disneyland.
More Disneyland News:
- Top 5 Tips to Spend the Least Amount of Money Possible at Disneyland
- Photos: Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Event Guide – Treat Trails, Characters, Food, and More
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Gains Some Spooky Decor For Halloween Time
- Dr. Doofenshmirtz Debuts Ahead of the First Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: New Costumes Shared From Upcoming "The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!" at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: Halloween Time Food and Beverages at Disneyland Resort
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com