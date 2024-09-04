Disneyland To Offer New Bento Box Meal At Tomorrowland Skyline Terrance

Bento boxes are coming to Disneyland’s Tomorrowland for a truly out-of-this-world dining experience.

What’s Happening:

  • The Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace is offering a new Skyline Retro Bento Box meal for guests.
  • This new bento box meal will include a chef’s choice cold sandwich, salad, cheese ball, crackers, and dessert.
  • Of course, guests will be able to take the box home with them after eating this deliciously crafted new meal.
  • Views, bites, and a souvenir? Count us in.
  • The new Skyline Retro Bento Box meal will be available at the Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace beginning on September 6th at Disneyland.

