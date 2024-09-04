Disneyland To Offer New Bento Box Meal At Tomorrowland Skyline Terrance

Bento boxes are coming to Disneyland’s Tomorrowland for a truly out-of-this-world dining experience.

What’s Happening:

The Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace is offering a new Skyline Retro Bento Box meal for guests.

This new bento box meal will include a chef’s choice cold sandwich, salad, cheese ball, crackers, and dessert.

Of course, guests will be able to take the box home with them after eating this deliciously crafted new meal.

Views, bites, and a souvenir? Count us in.

The new Skyline Retro Bento Box meal will be available at the Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace beginning on September 6th at Disneyland.

More Disneyland News: