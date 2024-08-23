Photos: Halloween Time Food and Beverages at Disneyland Resort

Today marks the first day of Halloween at the Disneyland Resort! To help usher in the tricks and treats of the season, Disney has released several limited-time food and beverage options that will be available through November 14th.

During a media event for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the terrifyingly delicious new offerings coming to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Let’s take a look at the delightfully frightening food options.

Disneyland Park

Toontown Fall Harvest Pumpkin Iced Tea: Sweet tea with vanilla and pumpkin spice syrup with whipped topping, caramel drizzle and cinnamon-sugar (Cafe Daisy)

Enchanted Pumpkin Stuff: Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cake and apricot marmalade center topped with green sprinkles, silver stars, chocolate branch, and leaf (Red Rose Tavern)

Philly Potato Dog: Baked potato topped with an all-beef hot dog, thinly-sliced beef, peppers, pepperoncini, provolone, and cherry spread (Refreshment Corner)

“Ghost” of Anaheim Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty, ghost pepper salsa verde sauce, pepper jack, green chile pico de gallo, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun (Galactic Grill)

Graveyard Banana Funnel Cake: Classic funnel cake topped with banana cream, chocolate cookie dust, Halloween candy, whipped topping, and sprinkles (Stage Door Cafe)

Jack-O’-Lantern Mickey Pumpkin Macaron: Pumpkin macaron shell filled with caramel buttercream and pumpkin cheesecake (Jolly Holiday through December 31st)

Poison Apple Cake: Red cinnamon cake with cream cheese & caramelized apple filling, red cream cheese frosting, and a green ganache (Plaza Inn through October 31st)

Mickey Popcorn Bucket

Ghost Mickey Glow Straw

Seasonal Treats

Disney California Adventure

Garlic Cream Cheese Bread – Sweet bread with cream cheese garlic spread topped with a hot honey (Select Outdoor Vending Locations)

Seasonal Popcorn Bucket

Vampire Mater Popcorn Bucket

Ursula Shake: Coconut and taro shake with whipped topping and cotton candy, dusted with blue sugar (Schmoozies!)

Mango-Habanero Chicken Strips tossed in mango-habanero sauce, topped with green onions, and served with steak fries drizzled with ranch dressing (Flo’s V8 Cafe)

Mickey Mouse Mummy Shake: Chocolate shake with whipped topping and chocolate cream-filled cookie ears made with M&Ms Crunch Cookie Chocolate Candies (Schmoozies!)

Poison Apple Churro: Green cinnamon sugar with granny smith apple icing (Señor Buzz Churros)

Matcha Chai Madness Churro: Matcha and pistachio sugar-coated churro drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with almonds (Hollywood Land)

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Churro: Peanut butter sugar-coated churro with peanut butter candy and chocolate sauce (Cozy Cone Motel #1)

Asian-inspired Spicy Pork Tacos: Kimchi, cucumber, carrots and pickled onions with sriracha aïoli in a flour tortilla (Studio Catering Co.)

This is just a fraction of what fans can expect from the exciting Halloween Time season at the Disneyland Resort. You can check out a full list of all the amazing food and beverage options here.

