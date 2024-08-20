Photos: Halloween 2024 Merchandise Displays at World of Disney in Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District

Yesterday during my trip down to Disneyland Resort to document the newly reopened path along Disneyland’s northwest side, I also stopped by the World of Disney store in the Downtown Disney District to check out all the displays of Halloween merchandise for 2024’s spooky season.

Near the front of World of Disney’s center section, much of the Halloween Time merchandise is dedicated to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

But in this area there are also children’s Halloween costumes so little ones can dress up as their favorite Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes.

Next we get to some Mickey Mouse and Cars-themed Halloween merch and apparel.

More kids’ costumes, Loungefly bags, and Mickey & Friends Halloween clothing.

There are even some very fun Halloween costumes for pets!

At the center of the display you’ll find Mickey pumpkin-themed merchandise, along with everyone’s favorite mischievous alien Stitch.

Mickey and Stitch Halloween ornaments and more shirts.

I always enjoy the seasonal projections on the World of Disney floor, and right now the store is selling Halloween-themed Crocs along with some fun fall-flavored Starbucks tumblers and Spirit Jerseys.

More Loungefly bags and other Halloween apparel.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse get some t-shirts and children’s sweaters dedicated to their Halloween costumes this year.

There’s Coco merchandise, Mickey and Minnie plushes, snowglobes, and more.

Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto get in on the Halloween fun as well in World of Disney’s seasonal decor.

The Haunted Mansion is of course heavily represented in the merchandise offerings at this time of year.

Plus you can pick up apparel and other items related to Disney Villains and the cult-favorite Halloween movie Hocus Pocus.

Halloween season officially begins this Friday, August 23rd, at Disneyland Resort. Be sure to visit Disneyland’s official website for additional information.