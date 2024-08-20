Video: Path Reopens from New Orleans Square Through Critter / Bayou Country Into Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Yesterday we shared photos of the newly reopened path along the northwest side of Disneyland from New Orleans Square through Critter Country (newly renamed as Bayou Country) and up into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. During that same visit to the park, I also shot a full walkthrough video along that pathway, focusing on some of its highlights along the way.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I walk north from New Orleans Square along Disneyland’s Rivers of America, past The Haunted Mansion attraction (currently operating as Haunted Mansion Holiday), taking a look at the current status of construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (formerly Splash Mountain) and onward toward the Hungry Bear Restaurant, which has now been renamed the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree in Bayou Country.

Watch Path reopens from New Orleans Square through Critter Country into Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland:

You’ll also take note that Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes have reopened along with the path, but that the “Fowler’s Harbor” shortcut remains inaccessible to guests while Splash Mountain’s transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues. That newly rethemed attraction is scheduled to open less than three months from now on November 15th.

