More Details Revealed for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort – Including a Special Cavalcade, Unique Meet & Greets, and More

Prior to the kick-off of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 9th, The Official Disney Fan Club will be hosting a D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort. Today, more details on what the event will entail were shared on the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

Before the magic of Disney comes to life during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, guests can kick off the weekend’s festivities at the first-ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday, August 8th.

The Disneyland Resort will welcome D23 fans from rope drop to late night featuring unique offerings for fans including a custom cavalcade and an energetic dance party at Disneyland Park, and special photo opportunities, specialty foods, themed merchandise, and more at both parks.

Beginning at park opening and while supplies last, a limited quantity of complimentary Mickey Mouse ear hats featuring the D23 Day at Disneyland Resort logo will be handed to guests entering Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

The fun will kick off in Disneyland Park with a special cavalcade at 12:15 p.m., which will include the Disneyland Band

At both parks, guests will be able to partake in some unique character opportunities, such as Goofy and Max in their Goof Troop outfits in Mickey’s Toontown, Lotso from Toy Story 3 in Pixar Pier, and more.

outfits in Mickey’s Toontown, Lotso from in Pixar Pier, and more. Tomorrowland Terrace at Disneyland Park will offer a dance party with Stitch and other Dsney friends from 1:00-6:00 p.m, and then as night falls, Suburban Legends will bring the energy up from 7:00-11:00 p.m.

The 25th anniversary of Tarzan will be celebrated with a new merchandise collection that will be available beginning on August 8th.

Guests will be able to find this collection at Disneyana in Disneyland Park, Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

From August 8th-11th, medallion collectors can search for four new coins featuring the D23 Day at Disneyland Resort logo on one side, and Disneyland Resort art on the other.

The medallions will be available for purchase at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen in Disneyland Park, Kingswell Shop at Disney California Adventure, and near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and lawn in the Downtown Disney District.

Special photo opportunities will be available for the event, including a special MagicShot.

All park guests with valid admission and reservations on August 8th, 2024 will receive complimentary unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken that day.

Additional offerings include unique photo locations, illusion art installations at Disney California Adventure and the Downtown Disney District, and a collectible commemorative guide with 23 recommended activities and other details.

The D23 festivities continue all week long at the Downtown Disney District. From August 4th-11th, select locations will have special offers for guests who present their D23 Event badge or D23 membership card.