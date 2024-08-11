Everything Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and More

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro hosted the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, which gave us a truly overwhelming amount of announcements – quite possibly the most to ever come out of a D23 event. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

First Ever “Coco” Ride Coming to the Disneyland Resort

The first ever ride based on Coco is coming to Disney California Adventure

New Concept Art Revealed for “Avatar” Land Coming to Disney California Adventure

We got more details on the Avatar Land coming to Disney California Adventure, which will include a massive boat ride inspired by the second and third Avatar films.

More Details and Concept Art Shared for New Avengers Campus Attraction – Avengers Infinity Defense

New details were revealed for the third Avengers Campus attraction – a multi-world adventure experience called Avengers Infinity Defense.

Stark Flight Lab Attraction Announced for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus is also getting a fourth attraction, which will make use of KUKA Arm technology, putting guests in two-person pods and deploying them to a test station.

A New Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic to Debut in Main Street Opera House at Disneyland in 2025

For the first time, Walt Disney will be brought to life through audio-animatronic technology with a new show for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary – Walt Disney: A Magical Life.

Opening Date Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Critter Country To Be Renamed Bayou Country

In addition to revealing the opening date for the Disneyland version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, it was also revealed that Critter Country will receive a new name.

New Mission Featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The beloved characters will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in anticipation of their big screen debut in 2026.

Logo Revealed for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

Huge Disney fan John Stamos performed for Honda Center attendees, while also revealing the logo for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2025.

Villains Land Coming to the Magic Kingdom Complete with Two New Attractions

The epic presentation concluded with the reveal that the long-rumored Villains Land will finally be coming to the Magic Kingdom – complete with two major attractions, dining, and shopping on an incredibly twisted grand scale.

Two “Cars” Attractions Announced for Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom

Frontierland will welcome guests to experience the American West in a new and ever-changing way, with the addition of two new attractions themed to Pixar’s Cars.

New Magic Kingdom Nighttime Parade “Disney Starlight” Coming in 2025

The new nighttime parade, the first since the Main Street Electrical Parade Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, and more will be featured in the new floats.

Spaceship Earth Lounge Announced and Updated Concept Art Shared for Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge

Two new lounges are coming to Walt Disney World, with a new Spaceship Earth lounge announced for EPCOT

Reimagined Test Track to Open in 2025 at EPCOT

Test Track is currently closed as work goes into overdrive on the third iteration of the popular attraction, which will open next year.

“Monsters Inc.” Land Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Another long-rumored project coming to fruition is a new land inspired by Monsters Inc., complete with Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster, recreating the iconic door scene from the movie.

New Mission Featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

As with Disneyland, the beloved characters will also be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

New “Encanto” Attraction and Carousel Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s New Tropical Americas Land

New details were revealed for Pueblo Esperanza, which will take over the area currently known as Dinoland U.S.A. The area will feature a carousel with wood carved animals characters from Disney stories, as well as an Encanto-themed attraction.

First Details Revealed for Indiana Jones Experience Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

But that’s not all for the Tropical Americas, as DINOSAUR Indiana Jones attraction – where we’ll venture deep into a Mayan temple in search of a mythical creature.

Attraction Poster, Opening Timeframe Revealed for New “Zootopia” Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The attraction poster and an opening timeframe for the new Zootopia show replacing It’s Tough To Be a Bug was revealed.

Disney Cruise Line Announces Four More Ships, Bringing Fleet to 13

Disney’s roll out of new cruise ships is not set to stop any time soon as four more ships were announced to be joining the fleet.

“Disney Hercules” Show Coming to the Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line’s new-for-2025 cruise ship will feature a show inspired by the 1997 animated classic, Hercules.

New Art Showcased for “Tale of Moana” Show Coming to the Disney Treasure

Meanwhile, later this year, the Disney Treasure will debut with an all-new show inspired by Moana

“The Lion King” Log Flume Attraction Coming to Disney Adventure World

30 years after it roared onto screens, The Lion King, will finally be getting its own attraction at the newly renamed Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris

World of Frozen to Open at Disney Adventure World in 2026

A near copy of Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen, complete with Frozen Ever After

Nighttime Show Coming to Adventure Bay at Disney Adventure World

When Adventure Bay is complete, an all-new breathtaking nighttime show will also debut on the lake at Disney Adventure World.

New Nighttime Show Coming to Disneyland Paris in January 2025

An all-new nighttime show is coming to Disneyland Paris that will include projections on Main Street U.S.A. for the first time ever.

Hong Kong Disneyland

New Attraction Announced for Stark Expo Area of Tomorrowland

A new Spider-Man themed attraction is coming to Tomorrowland, which looks to be a new variation of the popular Tower of Terror-type attractions found at other Disney resorts.

Shanghai Disneyland

High Thrill Spider-Man Coaster Announced for Shanghai Disneyland

Not to be left out, Shanghai Disneyland is also getting a Spider-Man themed attraction – but this will be a high thrill coaster!

On Sunday morning, models of many of these projects – including The Lion King attraction, Tropical Americas, and the Monsters Inc. Land – were unveiled at the Walt Disney Imagineering showcase on the D23 floor. Take a closer look here.

Fortnite

Epic Games x Disney — All the Fortnite Reveals from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Oh yeah, they also dedicated a significant amount of time to some new collaborations with the popular game Fortnite, from the worlds of Disney, Marvel Star Wars