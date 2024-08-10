Spaceship Earth Lounge Announced and Updated Concept Art Shared for Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge

Just announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – two new lounges are coming to Walt Disney World – one at EPCOT and one at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The first of the two new lounges announced is for EPCOT, with a gorgeous new lounge coming to Spaceship Earth

This lounge will be located in the former AT&T / Siemens sponsor lounge, offering a beautiful view over Dreamers Point and World Celebration.

The new lounge is inspired by the stories, shapes, and enduring legacy of this timeless icon. Taking inspiration from the geometric sphere, the zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments will be draped with rich textures and warm metallic tones, giving it a mysterious and elegant intimacy.

New concept art was also shared for the Pirates of the Caribbean

This rambunctious watering hole will offer a welcoming haven for all pirate-kind, big and small, and everyone in between. Here, bandits and buccaneers-to-be from every corner of the seven seas are welcome to join together and raise a toast to the pirate life!

In the newly released artwork, X marks the spot for a sea-worthy selection of grogs and grub inside this tavern location coming to the Magic Kingdom.

Both locations will welcome their first guests in 2025.

