New Encanto Attraction and Carousel Coming To Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s New Tropical Americas Land

An Encanto attraction has been announced for the new Tropical Americas section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Pueblo Esperanza will take over the area currently known as Dinoland U.S.A.
- As part of the 11-acre land, architecture and greenery from the region will help guests feel immersed in this South and Central American-themed area.
- The new area will include a large hacienda, which will be one of the biggest quick service restaurants at Walt Disney World.
- A carousel will feature wood carved animals characters from Disney stories.
- The land will also include a premiere Encanto attraction.
- The Casita will come alive, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- Construction will begin the land this fall and will open in 2027.
