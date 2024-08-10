“The Lion King” Log Flume Attraction Coming to Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris

30 years after it roared onto screens, The Lion King, will finally be getting its own attraction at the newly renamed Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris.

Just announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event The Lion King will be coming to Disney Adventure World.

will be coming to Disney Adventure World. Concept art for the attraction was shared, which reveals this will be a log flume style attraction, similar to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The new attraction will bring you alongside Simba’s journey from cub to king — it’s going to feel like you stepped right into the movie.

Disneyland Paris’ second park, which is being re-named Disney Adventure World, has already seen a handful of recent exciting updates including the opening of Avengers Campus

Updated concept art for the reimagined park was also released, adding The Lion King attraction to the park’s landscape to the left of World of Frozen.

