New Concept Art Revealed for “Avatar” Land Coming to Disney California Adventure

A brand-new Avatar land is coming to Disney California Adventure, as just revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Guests will be able to venture further into Pandora with a new destination at Disney California Adventure.

Concept art for the new land was revealed, including an overall view, as well as of the new boat ride attraction.

No further details were revealed, such as a location, have been revealed at this time.

What They’re Saying:

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Experiences Chairman: “At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

