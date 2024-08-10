New Magic Kingdom Nighttime Parade “Disney Starlight” Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Starlight has been announced as a brand new nighttime parade for Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Eden Espinosa and Rachel Potter announced the new nighttime parade entitled Disney Starlight.
- The new nighttime parade, the first since Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement, will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy.
- Movies like Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, and more will be featured in the new floats.
- The parade will debut Summer of 2025 at Walt Disney World.
