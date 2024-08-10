New Magic Kingdom Nighttime Parade “Disney Starlight” Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Starlight has been announced as a brand new nighttime parade for Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Eden Espinosa and Rachel Potter announced the new nighttime parade entitled Disney Starlight .

. The new nighttime parade, the first since Main Street Electrical Parade

Movies like Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, and more will be featured in the new floats.

The parade will debut Summer of 2025 at Walt Disney World

Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag