New Magic Kingdom Nighttime Parade "Disney Starlight" Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Starlight has been announced as a brand new nighttime parade for Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Eden Espinosa and Rachel Potter announced the new nighttime parade entitled Disney Starlight.
  • The new nighttime parade, the first since Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement, will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy.
  • Movies like Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, and more will be featured in the new floats.

