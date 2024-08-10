First Ever “Coco” Ride Coming to Disneyland Resort

A new ride set in the world of Coco is coming to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

During tonight’s Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Coco would be coming to Disney California Adventure.

would be coming to Disney California Adventure. This reveal came following a performance of “Remember Me” by Ernesto de la Cruz.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro promises that the new ride will be filled with characters and bring the “skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronics technology.”

D’Amaro added, “These figures will appear in ways you’ll have to see to believe.”

A more specific location for the attraction was not yet announced.

Alas, fans will need to wait some time to hop aboard and head to the land of the dead — work on the ride won’t begin until 2026.

For much more from D23, be sure to check out our tag page