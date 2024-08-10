First Ever “Coco” Ride Coming to Disneyland Resort

A new ride set in the world of Coco is coming to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- During tonight’s Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that the first ever ride based on Coco would be coming to Disney California Adventure.
- This reveal came following a performance of “Remember Me” by Ernesto de la Cruz.
- Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro promises that the new ride will be filled with characters and bring the “skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronics technology.”
- D’Amaro added, “These figures will appear in ways you’ll have to see to believe.”
- A more specific location for the attraction was not yet announced.
- Alas, fans will need to wait some time to hop aboard and head to the land of the dead — work on the ride won’t begin until 2026.
