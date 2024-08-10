Reimagined Test Track to Open in 2025 at EPCOT

Buckle up! The reimagined Test Track will be opening at EPCOT in 2025, as revealed during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Test Track is currently closed as work goes into overdrive on the third iteration of the popular attraction, which will open next year.

Walt Disney Imagineering is collaborating with Chevrolet to push innovation forward and celebrate humanity’s enduring drive on the thrilling road to a brighter tomorrow.

Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.

The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.

New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.

Construction on this reimagined experience has already begun, and eagle-eyed visitors might already have picked up on the fact that the new exterior harkens back to the original pavilion design.

Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Experiences Showcase!