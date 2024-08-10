High Thrill Spider-Man Coaster Announced for Shanghai Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Webs at the ready, an all-new Spider-Man thrill attraction is coming to Shanghai Disneyland!

What’s Happening:

  • Shanghai Disneyland had previously teased that a new attraction was in the works, but now we have official confirmation of a new Spider-Man themed coaster – as announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • Peter Parker has gotten himself — and us — in a bit of a tight spot. We’re going to follow HIM – at very high speeds – to get us out of trouble.
  • This new coaster, which based on the concept art, appears to use a ride vehicle similar to that of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, will offer a new high thrill coaster for Shanghai Disneyland visitors.
  • Similar WEB theming to that features in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure seems to be present at this attraction too.

More Disney Experiences Announcements from D23:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning