High Thrill Spider-Man Coaster Announced for Shanghai Disneyland

Webs at the ready, an all-new Spider-Man thrill attraction is coming to Shanghai Disneyland!

Shanghai Disneyland had previously teased that a new attraction was in the works, but now we have official confirmation of a new Spider-Man themed coaster – as announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Peter Parker has gotten himself — and us — in a bit of a tight spot. We’re going to follow HIM – at very high speeds – to get us out of trouble.

This new coaster, which based on the concept art, appears to use a ride vehicle similar to that of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT

Similar WEB theming to that features in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Disney California Adventure

