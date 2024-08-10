High Thrill Spider-Man Coaster Announced for Shanghai Disneyland

Webs at the ready, an all-new Spider-Man thrill attraction is coming to Shanghai Disneyland!
- Shanghai Disneyland had previously teased that a new attraction was in the works, but now we have official confirmation of a new Spider-Man themed coaster – as announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Peter Parker has gotten himself — and us — in a bit of a tight spot. We’re going to follow HIM – at very high speeds – to get us out of trouble.
- This new coaster, which based on the concept art, appears to use a ride vehicle similar to that of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, will offer a new high thrill coaster for Shanghai Disneyland visitors.
- Similar WEB theming to that features in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure seems to be present at this attraction too.
