Two “Cars” Attractions Announced For Frontierland At Magic Kingdom

Ka-chow! Two new Cars attractions are coming to Magic Kingdom at the Walt DIsney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Just announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a reimagined area of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will welcome guests to experience the American West in a new and ever-changing way.
- One attraction will take guests on a rally race through the mountains (and, to make Mater happy, mudholes).
- A second attraction will be geared towards families.
- Work will begin on this new space in early 2025.
- Be sure to follow our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements from the Disney Experiences Showcase!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com