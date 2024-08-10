Two “Cars” Attractions Announced For Frontierland At Magic Kingdom

Ka-chow! Two new Cars attractions are coming to Magic Kingdom at the Walt DIsney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Just announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a reimagined area of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will welcome guests to experience the American West in a new and ever-changing way.

One attraction will take guests on a rally race through the mountains (and, to make Mater happy, mudholes).

A second attraction will be geared towards families.

Work will begin on this new space in early 2025.

