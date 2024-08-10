Two “Cars” Attractions Announced For Frontierland At Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Ka-chow! Two new Cars attractions are coming to Magic Kingdom at the Walt DIsney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Just announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a reimagined area of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will welcome guests to experience the American West in a new and ever-changing way.

  • One attraction will take guests on a rally race through the mountains (and, to make Mater happy, mudholes).
  • A second attraction will be geared towards families.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight