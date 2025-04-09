Photos: A Pre-Party Look at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite's Check-In, Park Map, Merchandise and More

Cue Star Wars “Main Theme." A long time ago (now), in a galaxy far far away (Disneyland), a celebration of Star Wars is taking over the original Magic Kingdom in a return of a popular Disneyland After Dark event.

Disneyland After Dark is back again for more nights of exciting and exclusive offerings, and this time around, the party is taking guests into the unforgettable and inter-galactic world of Star Wars. Star Wars Nite invites fans to step into an immersive celebration of limited-time offerings like attraction overlays, entertainment, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and merchandise. Kicking off tonight, April 8th, from 9PM to 1AM, the separately ticketed event offers an evening of fun, shorter wait times, and more.

With the park closing for day guests at 8PM, attendees will need to check in to the event back near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Ticket holders for Star Wars Nite are able to enter Disneyland at 6PM, meaning they can get a headstart on their Star Wars adventure before the event officially kicks off.

While checking in, guests will receive an event credential and a special park map that highlights all of Star Wars Nite’s force-filled offerings.

Credential

Event Map

Of course, a Disneyland After Dark event wouldn’t be complete without some other worldly exclusive merchandise.

While Disneyland After Dark usually hosts their merchandise location at Tomorrowland’s Starcade, Star Wars Nite is inviting guests further into Galaxy’s Edge to do their Jedi merch trick. Located in the extended queue of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, you’ll find an array of apparel, accessories, and collectibles for Star Wars Nite 2025.

Merchandise

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Hoodie ($79.99)

Star Wars Nite “The Dark Side" T-Shirt ($34.99)

Star Wars Nite Minnie Ears with Removable Bow ($34.99)

Star Wars Nite 2025 Dated Limited Edition Pin ($22.99) and May the 4th Limited Edition Pin

Star Wars Nite Dated Ornament ($22.99) and Magnet ($14.99)

Star Wars Nite Darth Vader Light-Up Sipper and R2-D2 Light-Up Sipper ($29.99)

Star Wars Nite “May the Force Be With You" C-3PO and R2-D2 T-Shirt ($34.99)

Star Wars Nite Yoda Crewneck

Stepping back out into Disneyland towards the Fantasyland Theatre, the “it’s a small world" mall has been decorated in Star Wars posters, reminding fans that no matter where you are in the park tonight, the force will always be with you. Posters of all the mainline movies are represented in the display, as well as spinoff films like Solo and Rogue One. For Disney Parks fans, you’ll even find the original Star Tours poster.

Posters

The Fantasyland Theatre is also decked out for the Star Wars festivities, which will host the Lightsaber Instructional show later this evening. We can’t wait to share all of the amazing experiences tonight. You can stay up to date on the event with our Star Wars Nite live blog here.

Star Wars Nite runs select from April 8th through May 6th. Tickets start at $169 per guest. You can find more information about Star Wars Nite here.

