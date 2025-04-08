New Guided Tour to Explore the Heritage of Disneyland for Its 70th Anniversary
Bookings for A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour open later this month.
A new, two-hour guided tour coming to Disneyland for its 70th anniversary will celebrate and explore the park’s heritage.
What’s Happening:
- Bookings will open April 24th for A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour, a two-hour add-on experience that explores the heritage of Disneyland Park.
- This two-hour walking tour will explore the rich heritage of Disneyland Park, from opening day attractions to the latest innovations. As you visit iconic locations around the park, you’ll learn more about Walt Disney’s vision of this happy place and how it’s continued to grow and evolve over the decades.
- No other details regarding the new tour have been shared at this time.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities kick off on May 16th, 2025.
