Vote on Your Favorite “Inside Out” Emotions Ahead of New “World of Color Happiness!” Show
Available on the Disneyland app, this function will only be available ahead of the first show of the night.
An extra interactive level will be a part of World of Color when the new show, “World of Color Happiness!" debuts next month at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new version of World of Color, titled “World of Color Happiness!" will debut on May 16th, 2025 for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration.
- Prior to the first show each night, Disney California Adventure park guests are invited to vote on the Disneyland app for one of four different Emotions from Inside Out — Sadness, Anger, Disgust or Envy — to see them featured in special scenes throughout both of that day’s shows.
- You’ll want to enable push notifications and location services on your device, so you know when it’s time to vote.
- The new show will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place... welcome!"
- This nighttime spectacular will explore “happy" through a kaleidoscope of emotions, hosted by Joy and the other Emotions from Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2.
- The Emotions will manifest music and moments from other iconic Disney and Pixar stories, including Turning Red, A Goofy Movie, Tangled, The Lion King and more.
- Boyz II Men will perform a new rendition of “Rainbow Connection," alongside an appearance from Joe the Legal Weasel and over a dozen Muppets.
- FITZ (the frontman of the renowned group Fitz and the Tantrums) will debut a new original song titled “Makes Me Wanna Move," crafted specifically for World of Color.
- "World of Color Happiness!" will transform Paradise Bay with a brilliant array of signature fountains, dynamic lighting, colorful lasers, fog and dramatic flame effects.
