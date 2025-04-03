World of Color Happiness! and Better Together Dining Packages Coming for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration
Reservations for both will be available beginning Thursday, April 10th.
Disneyland seems to be on a dining package kick these days, with two more new offerings just announced for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Reservations are set to open on April 10th for two new Disneyland Resort dining packages. These will offer dedicated viewing areas for both World of Color Happiness! and Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!
- The World of Color Happiness! Dessert Party includes a selection of sweets and snacks, along with preferred seating for the all-new nighttime spectacular. Guests will be able to take their treats home in a souvenir keepsake box.
- Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is returning to Disney California Adventure for the 70th Celebration, and the Better Together Dessert Party will serve up delectable sweets and snacks with a keepsake box, which guests can enjoy in a dedicated viewing area.
- These are in addition to the previously announced Paint the Night dining package, Donald's Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Cafe and the return of the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering.
- World of Color Happiness! and Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! will both debut as part of the Disneyland 70th Celebration on May 22nd, 2025.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Photos: Demolition of Tortilla Jo’s Kicks Into High Gear at the Downtown Disney District
- Food and Beverage Offerings, Plus New Photo Ops Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
- Lululemon, Nectar Life, and Bopo Go! Coming to the Downtown Disney District
- "Toy Story" Fan Favorite Rex to Make Pixar Pier Debut this June
- Disney Jr. Gets a “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" Makeover at Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com