World of Color Happiness! and Better Together Dining Packages Coming for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

Reservations for both will be available beginning Thursday, April 10th.

Disneyland seems to be on a dining package kick these days, with two more new offerings just announced for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration.

What’s Happening:

  • Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! is returning to Disney California Adventure for the 70th Celebration, and the Better Together Dessert Party will serve up delectable sweets and snacks with a keepsake box, which guests can enjoy in a dedicated viewing area.
  • These are in addition to the previously announced Paint the Night dining package, Donald's Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Cafe and the return of the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering.
  • World of Color Happiness! and Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! will both debut as part of the Disneyland 70th Celebration on May 22nd, 2025.

