Specialty Food and Beverage Options Available Exclusively at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
Tickets are currently on sale for this special event.
Disney Eats shared on Instagram a selection of food and beverage offerings available exclusively at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will return on select evenings in April and May, featuring exclusive food and beverage offerings, new photo opportunities, and beloved galactic entertainment at Disneyland Park.
- New photo opportunities, featuring speeder bikes and postcards from Endor and Naboo.
- Attendees can look forward to appearances by iconic Star Wars characters such as Queen Amidala, Jawas, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Sabine Wren, and others throughout the event.
- Note this is a separately ticketed event and is currently on sale now for event dates on April 8, 10, 22, 24, and 29 and May 1 and 6, 2025.
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Food and Beverage:
- The Pineapple and Ube Crescent Sundae at The Tropical Hideaway: DOLE Whip Pineapple and Mango swirl topped with tapioca pearls and red fruit
- Loaded Tatooine Toast at Stage Door Café: Texas-style garlic toast topped with buffalo ranch chicken tenders and cheese sauce garnished with spicy blue and red rolled tortilla chips (New)
- Hibiscus Limeade at Little Red Wagon: Limeade infused with hibiscus served with a Lightsaber Swizzle Stick (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Nevarro Lava Canyon Bread with Creamy Slaw at Edelweiss Snacks and Maurice's Treats: BBQ smoked burnt ends stuffed cheesy pretzel bread with creamy slaw (New)
- Sorgan Cooler at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree and Harbour Galley: Raspberry POWERADE Lemonade with mango popping spheres and gummy frog served with a Lightsaber Swizzle Stick (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Honey-Chipotle-glazed Kalbi Ribs at Bengal Barbecue: Steamed broccoli, purple cabbage, and blue rice (New)
- Loomas Wrap at Ronto Roasters: Chopped IMPOSSIBLE burger, mozzarella, onions and peppers, and mustard slaw wrapped in pita (Plant-based) (New)
- Green Milk at Milk Stand with lychee jelly and mango popping spheres (Non-alcoholic) (New)
- Poola Blossom Delight at Kat Saka’s Kettle with strawberry cream filling (New)
- Cafe Orleans Bookable Experience: Choose from five appetizers, one beverage, and one dessert. (New)
More On Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite:
