Photos: Disney Previews Merchandise for Upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

The colorful clothing, accessories, and collectibles will be available exclusively during the seperately ticketed event.

Disneyland After Dark is almost here again. This time, the separately ticketed event invites guests into an intergalactic celebration of Star Wars, which will include event exclusive merchandise.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to celebrate Star Wars at the Disneyland Resort

Kicking off today, Season of the Force invites guests to experience limited-time entertainment, attraction, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings.

While there is plenty to explore during the normal operating day, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite wants to take you even farther into the galaxy far far away.

Taking place select nights from April 8th through May 6th, the separately ticketed event will invite guests into the ultimate Star Wars experience offering even more event exclusives on top of the already incredible Season of the Force experiences.

While visiting the Star Wars Nite, attendees will be able to pick up merchandise only available during event nights, which is expected to be available in the former Starcade location in Tomorrowland. Many of this year’s products take on a colorful, almost black-light mimicking aesthetic.

Let’s take a look at the exciting products coming for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

Star Wars Nite 2025 T-Shirt

Star Wars Nite Minnie Ears

Star Wars Nite 2025 Dated Limited Edition Pin

Star Wars Nite Darth Vader Light-Up Sipper

Star Wars Nite R2-D2 Light-Up Sipper

Star Wars Nit C-3PO and R2-D2 T-Shirt

Star Wars Nite Hoodie

Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite start at $169. You can find more information about the event here

