Photos: Preview the Delicious Food and Beverage Offerings of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Experience the ultimate Star Wars celebration at Disneyland Resort, select nights from April 8th through May 6th.

Disneyland After Dark is almost here again. This time, the separately ticketed event invites guests into a celebration of Star Wars, which will include event exclusive food and beverage offerings.

May The Food Be With You:

It’s time to celebrate Star Wars at the Disneyland Resort

Kicking off today, Season of the Force invites guests to experience limited-time entertainment, attraction, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings.

While there is plenty to explore during the normal operating day, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite wants to take you even farther into the galaxy far far away.

Taking place select nights from April 8th through May 6th, the separately ticketed event will invites guests into the ultimate Star Wars experience offering even more event exclusives on top of the already incredible Season of the Force experiences

This includes some delicious food and beverage offerings, which Laughing Place got to preview during today’s Season of the Force media event.

Let’s take a look at this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite delicious delicacies.

Star Wars Nite Food and Beverage

The Sliders Strike Back (Galactic Grill) – Two angus sliders, one sweet, one salty, served with curly fries.

Loomas Wrap (Ronto Roasters) – Chopped Impossible burger, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mustard slaw, wrapped in pita.

Poola Blossom Delight (Kat Saka’s Kettle) – Pastry with strawberry cream filling.

Dagobah-Bite Beignets (Mint Julep Bar) – Yoda-shaped beignets dusted with matcha powdered sugar and served with matcha dipping sauce.

Light Side vs Dark Side Bites in a Star Wars Souvenir Bucket (Galactic Grill) – Assorted flavored churro bites with caramel dipping sauce.

Galactic Princess Sundae (Golden Horseshoe) – Vanilla ice cream covered in marshmallow creme, caramel sauce, streusel and cinnamon rolls.

Loaded Tatooine Toast (Stage Door Cafe) – Garlic Texas Toast topped with buffalo ranch chicken tenders, cheese sauce, and spicy tortilla chips.

Star Wars Lightsaber Straw

Nevarro Lava Canyon Bread with Coleslaw

Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite start at $169. You can find more information about the event here

