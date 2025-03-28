Photos / Video – Luke Skywalker Meets Guests for the First Time at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for Season of the Force

The Star Wars event kicks off today and runs daily through May 11th, 2025.

Savior of the galaxy, Luke Skywalker himself, is now meeting with guests in Batuu as Disneyland celebrates the Season of the Force.

Luke Skywalker is meeting guests in a costume similar to that seen in the Disney+ series Ahsoka, which would be the closest he’s seen in the series timeline to when Galaxy’s Edge is set.

Watch Luke interact with his adoring followers of the Force in the video below:

Current appearance times for Luke Skywalker as listed on the official Disneyland app are 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – but that of course is subject to change.

At times, Luke also appears with his trusted companion, R2-D2.

There have been some rare appearances by a costumed Luke Skywalker at Disneyland before, such as at Star Wars Nites, but they were in his original white costume from Episode IV - A New Hope. Though Galaxy’s Edge was originally strictly tied to the Star Wars sequel trilogy era, including its accompanying characters, that has loosened in recent years with appearances by Din Djarin & Grogu, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Ahsoka Tano, Hera & Chopper, and Sabine Wren, all of whom co-exist in the same post-Return of the Jedi era as the black costumed Luke.

Star Wars: Season of the Force will run March 28th through May 11th, 2025 at Disneyland. Follow along with us today for continued coverage of the returning event.

