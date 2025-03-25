“Avengers Assemble” Rooftop Stunt Show Ends as Construction Begins on Avengers Campus Expansion at Disney California Adventure
The original Avengers Campus offering will be coming to an end on April 5th.
As construction begins in earnest on the two new attractions coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, an entertainment offering will soon be ending its run.
What’s Happening:
- As reported by The Orange County Register, the rooftop Avengers Assemble show which debuted with the area back in 2021, will have its final performance on April 5th.
- Yes, that’s right. Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther will no longer be battling with Taskmaster near the docked Quinjet.
- Disneyland officials had nothing to say on any potential future entertainment offerings for the area.
- Perhaps part of the decision may come down to money, as the cast of high-intensity stunt performers earn $40.48 per hour, among the highest paid performers in the park.
- This news comes as work on the expansion to Avengers Campus gets underway, which will include two brand-new attractions – Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.
- It also follows the closure of another show back in June 2024 – Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts – and the removal of stunt performers from the Spider-Man stuntronic show in November.
- At this time, Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje and Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off will continue to perform in Avengers Campus, alongside character meet & greets.
- Meanwhile, the latest additions to the MCU – the Fantastic Four – will instead be making their way to Tomorrowland this summer.
