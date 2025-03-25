Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends at Disneyland’s Pixar Pals Parking Structure
The structure was temporarily shut down Monday evening amid the search.
Something not so magical happened at the Disneyland Resort parking structure last night – the conclusion of a police chase of a stolen vehicle.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register reports that a police chase of a stolen vehicle ended last night when the suspect pulled into the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Disneyland Resort.
- The search for a stolen Chevy Camaro was launched on Monday night, March 24th, after first being reported around 7:50 p.m. in the area of the Pacific Coast Highway and Ritz Carlton Drive.
- After leading police on a chase along the 5 freeway at a high speed, Anaheim Police and California Highway Patrol were able to take control when the suspect pulled into the Pixar Pals parking structure around 8:00 p.m.
- Police searched the parking structure for at least one suspect, with up to four suspects potentially involved.
- The structure was temporarily closed amid the search and visitors who parked there could not immediately access their vehicles.
- Air support was also patrolling in search of a suspect or suspects.
