Photos: First Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Items Arrive on Store Shelves

These new items will really make you want to “Celebrate Happy!”

Some of the first merchandise for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary has arrived at the Resort, with just around two months to go until the festivities kick off.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning May 16th, 2025, the Disneyland Resort will invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" as they begin to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.
  • Current visitors to Disneyland can already get in the celebratory mood, as the first line of 70th anniversary merchandise has hit store shelves.
  • We spotted these colorful new items along Main Street U.S.A., which all feature a similar take on the Disneyland 70th logo.
  • There is a black ringer tee featuring different color variants of Mickey’s head atop the 70th logo.

  • A bright pink women’s shirt features a simple design notating the anniversary milestone.

  • It wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without a new Spirit Jersey, and this one is quite colorful! Mickey Mouse features on the back, with a simple 70 placed on the front.

  • Other items in the collection include a Corkcicle, a Lug bag, pins and a Magic Key holder exclusive item.

More on Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Rebekah Moseley
Rebekah grew up frequently going to Disneyland and met her husband there as annual passholders. Together they co-founded LaughingPlace.com to share their love and fun experiencing all things Disney with other fans. Rebekah's favorite Disney princess is Cinderella and if she could snap her fingers and be anywhere within the created Disney worlds, it's Typhoon Lagoon's lazy river which she considers Imagineering perfection.
View all articles by Rebekah Moseley