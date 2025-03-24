Photos: First Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Items Arrive on Store Shelves
These new items will really make you want to “Celebrate Happy!”
Some of the first merchandise for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary has arrived at the Resort, with just around two months to go until the festivities kick off.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning May 16th, 2025, the Disneyland Resort will invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" as they begin to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.
- Current visitors to Disneyland can already get in the celebratory mood, as the first line of 70th anniversary merchandise has hit store shelves.
- We spotted these colorful new items along Main Street U.S.A., which all feature a similar take on the Disneyland 70th logo.
- There is a black ringer tee featuring different color variants of Mickey’s head atop the 70th logo.
- A bright pink women’s shirt features a simple design notating the anniversary milestone.
- It wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without a new Spirit Jersey, and this one is quite colorful! Mickey Mouse features on the back, with a simple 70 placed on the front.
- Other items in the collection include a Corkcicle, a Lug bag, pins and a Magic Key holder exclusive item.
More on Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:
