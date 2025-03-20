Disneyland Resort Debuts Two New Dining Experiences and Brings Another Back for 70th Anniversary
Brand new offerings for Plaza Inn and Storytellers Cafe, while another returns to Galaxy’s Edge’s Docking Bay 7.
A trio of dining experiences have been announced for Disneyland Resort timed to this summer’s 70th anniversary celebration, including two that are brand new and one that is returning.
What’s Happening:
- With Disneyland Resort beginning a summer-long celebration of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary on May 16, several dining experiences have been announced.
Paint the Night Dining Package at Plaza Inn
- Among the two new offerings is the Paint the Night Dining Package at Plaza Inn, described as a multi-course, all-in-one meal package that comes with reserved viewing for Paint the Night as that parade returns to Disneyland Park for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
- Guests can pick up their meal between 1pm and 4pm and sit at any available table at Plaza Inn. This dining package offers a kids' meal option.
- Reservations open on March 25, 2025.
Donald's Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Cafe
- For the first time, Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel will debut character dining during dinner.
- At Donald's Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Cafe, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and friends invite guests in to enjoy the atmosphere, barbecue-style food and comforting desserts.
- Mickey’s Tales of Adventure will continue to be available for breakfast and brunch at Storytellers Cafe.
- Reservations open on March 25, 2025.
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering
- Finally, the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering returns to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park for a limited time, including offering special takeaway items and subsequent viewing of the nighttime Fire of the Rising Moons fireworks presentation when available.
- Reservations open on April 3, 2025.
More on Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com