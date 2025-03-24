Paint the Night to Feature Disneyland's 70th Logo Upon Its Return
The opening drum float will be celebrating the park's anniversary.
When Paint the Night returns to Disneyland this summer, the drum will be beating a celebratory tune.
What’s Happening:
- The much anticipated return of Paint the Night at Disneyland will include a slight update to the parade’s drum float.
- Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary logo will alternate with the proper Paint the Night logo as the parade makes its way through the park.
- With the anniversary festivities beginning this summer, it’s a simple ode to the park’s history while celebrating the new.
- When the parade returns, the Frozen float featuring Anna and Elsa in Elsa’s grand Ice Palace will return to Main Street, U.S.A. for the first time since its initial run.
- This fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade, which first premiered during Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, will make its grand return to Disneyland for the 70th celebration, lighting up Main Street, U.S.A. with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights.
- The Paint the Night parade features innovative floats, vibrant costumes, incredible special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances.
- Paint the Night returns to Disneyland on May 16th.
