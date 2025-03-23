Photos: Paradise Garden Grill Re-Opens Gazebo for Seating

The area was most recently used for Lunar New Year meet and greets.

The Paradise Garden gazebo at Disney California Adventure has returned as guest seating after a few recent months of character meet and greets.

The gazebo is located within Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure and has recently been used for holiday meet and greets (including Mulan & Mushu and Mickey & Minnie for the recent Lunar New Year.

Guests can, once again, bring their meals inside the gazebo to get out of the sun for a shaded meal time in the fresh air.

At the moment, we’re not sure if this will remain permanent or character meet and greets will return during the next holiday celebration.

More Disney California Adventure News: