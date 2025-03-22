Photos: Disney's Grand Californian Park Entrance and Storytellers Cafe Refurbishment Well Underway
Guests staying at the deluxe resort are currently being redirected to the Pixar Pier hotel entrance and California Adventure's main entrance.
There’s quite a bit of construction work going on at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa. Let’s take a look at the current progress at the Disney California Adventure hotel entrance and Storytellers Cafe.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place caught a look at the current refurbishment work at Disney’s Grand Californian.
- Closing on March 10th, the dedicated Disney California Adventure entrance for the deluxe hotel is now completely blocked off, with signs instructing hotel guests to use the park’s main entrance.
- From the inside of the hotel, a wall blocking all view into the park has appeared at the end of the entrance hallway with a large fence blocking guests from walking down it.
- A sign also sits out front telling guests to use the park’s main entrance or head to the Pixar Pier hotel entrance.
- There are other signs scattered throughout the resort pointing guests in the direction of the park’s entrance.
- The Grand Californian entrance is expected to reopen sometime in mid-May.
- The park’s Storytellers Cafe character dining location is also currently undergoing a refurbishment. The lower windows at the entrance are currently blacked out, with guests being redirected to the Trillium Room as a temporary location for the dining experience.
- On Disney’s website, they have the closure timeline listed as “a few weeks," with no official reopening date posted.
- Outside of these two hotel amenities, there is quite a bit of external work going on throughout the resort.
- Scrim decorates the hotel’s iconic arts and crafts-style facade.
- For those looking to book a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com