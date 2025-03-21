Disneyland and Disneyland Paris Celebrate the Release of “Snow White” with New Limited-Time Offerings

Both resorts are offering some fun treats and activities celebrating the release of Disney’s newest live-action adaptation.

With Snow White now in theaters, Disney has showcased some of the ways you can celebrate the film’s release at both Disneyland in California and Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening at Disneyland:

Beginning with the original Disney resort in Anaheim, a new exhibit featuring replicas of Snow White costumes, such as Snow White and the Evil Queen's costumes, are available to view inside the Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure.

This exhibit will be available to view now through April 18th, 2025.

During that time period, guests can also learn to draw Snow White and the Evil Queen at Animation Academy

Guests looking to celebrate with a treat can enjoy this returning favorite at Trolley Treats – the Skull Apple – a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated in red-colored white chocolate and a green-colored white chocolate skull face.

What’s Happening at Disneyland Paris:

Hopping across the Atlantic to Disneyland Paris, where a variety of Snow White-inspired treats can be found.

First up, we head to the Disneyland Hotel's Fleur de Lys Bar, which is offering two new speciality beverages.

The “Happy Ever After" cocktail is a cherry drink made with brandy, green apple liqueur, cranberry nectar, lime, rose peach, egg white, fruit preparation and topped with crispy strawberry pieces, rosemary, dried apple, and pansy flower.

The “Princess in the Forest" mocktail is a mango sorbet drink with apricot nectar, peach syrup, and vanilla syrup and topped with whipped cream, spirulina extract and crispy strawberry pieces.

Over at the Old Mill in Fantasyland, you can also try the Snow White Bite, a vanilla biscuit with apple flavor coating that features Snow White.

Snow White is now playing in theaters everywhere. Find out what our own Mike Celestino thought of the movie, here.

