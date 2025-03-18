Cinemark Shares Collectible Popcorn Buckets and Concession Goodies for "Snow White"
The items feature a geometric art style using Snow's quintessential colors.
Cinemark has shared a look at the novelty sippers and collectible popcorn buckets that will be available for Snow White moviegoers this weekend.
What’s Happening:
- As has been the case recently, Snow White is being released alongside a wide collection of collectible popcorn buckets and cups available for purchase at theater concession stands.
- Each theater is home to their own collectibles, with Cinemark revealing their own collection.
- Multiple exclusive popcorn buckets will be available with geometric artwork inspired by the film and Snow White’s dress.
- Also available are a few special cup designs, including one inspired by the film’s infamous poison apple.
- These items will be available while supplies last at Cinemark locations across the country.
- Snow White hits theaters March 21st.
