Cinemark Shares Collectible Popcorn Buckets and Concession Goodies for "Snow White"

Cinemark has shared a look at the novelty sippers and collectible popcorn buckets that will be available for Snow White moviegoers this weekend.



As has been the case recently, Snow White is being released alongside a wide collection of collectible popcorn buckets and cups available for purchase at theater concession stands.

Each theater is home to their own collectibles, with Cinemark revealing their own collection.

Multiple exclusive popcorn buckets will be available with geometric artwork inspired by the film and Snow White’s dress.

Also available are a few special cup designs, including one inspired by the film’s infamous poison apple.

These items will be available while supplies last at Cinemark locations across the country.

The fairest concessions of them all✨ Here’s a look at our merch for Disney’s #SnowWhite!🍎🪞 In theatres this Friday.



*tap video to expand* pic.twitter.com/oBRU7RSc4P — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) March 18, 2025

Snow White hits theaters March 21st.

