Photos: Replicas of Costumes from “Snow White” Now on Display at Disney California Adventure

Guests can view these Snow White and Evil Queen costume replicas in the lobby of the Carthay Circle Restaurant.

In celebration of the release of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, Snow White, visitors to Disney California Adventure can now view replicas of costumes from the film.

What’s Happening:

  • Located within the lobby of the Carthay Circle Restaurant, this new exhibit features replicas from Snow White, such as Snow White and the Evil Queen’s costumes.
  • The costumes are replicas of those worn by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, in the film.

  • While Disney officially stated that the exhibit would include those costume replicas, that is in fact all you will find from the film here.
  • This exhibit will be available to view now through April 18th, 2025.

  • Elsewhere in Disney California Adventure, during the same time period, guests can also learn to draw Snow White and the Evil Queen at Animation Academy in Hollywood Land.
  • Guests looking to celebrate with a treat can enjoy this returning favorite at Trolley Treats – the Skull Apple – a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated in red-colored white chocolate and a green-colored white chocolate skull face.

  • Snow White is now playing in theaters everywhere. Find out what our own Mike Celestino thought of the movie, here.

