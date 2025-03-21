runDisney Announces 2026 Event Dates for Disneyland Half Marathon
The streets of Anaheim (and Disneyland too!) await!
Not too long after the 2025 event, runDisney has announced the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon weekend, along with the dates that eager participants can register for the event.
What’s Happening:
- runDisney has announced the dates for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which is set to take place in the Anaheim area early next year.
- The races run through both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, with events including a 5K up to Half Marathon distances. Plus, runDisney-only challenges that combine races.
- Kids races are available to kids 0-9, plus other associated events like theme park yoga during select events.
- The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend is set to take place January 29th through February 1st, 2026.
- Registration for the event will take place as follows:
- Club runDisney Registration: April 22nd, 2025
- General Registration: April 29th, 2025
- These newly revealed dates are already reflected on the official runDisney calendar of events for 2025-2026 over at the official site, here.
- This calendar also includes a full slate remaining for 2025 events at Walt Disney World as well as this year’s Halloween Half Marathon at the Disneyland Resort.
- runDisney events take place and find runners winding their way through Disney Parks all over the world. Those who participate become part of adventures that could take you under the sea, through classic enchantment and into a springtime of surprises. And with everything from Kids Adventures to a full marathon, Disney Characters, live entertainment and commemorative Disney finisher’s medals all await those who take part in the activities.
