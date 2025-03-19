Complimentary Magic Key Holder Exclusive Buttons Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2025

Magic Key Holders can pick these up at the west-side entrance to Galaxy's Edge.

Good news for Magic Key Holders who will be attending Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2025 in April or May of this year: Disneyland Resort is continuing the much-appreciated trend of putting together fun three-button sets as a complimentary gift to Magic Key Holder attendees of the event.

What’s happening:

Disneyland has revealed the Magic Key Holder-exclusive three button set that will be given away for free (to Magic Key Holder only, naturally) at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite this year.

The design on the largest button depicts the New Republic insignia along with Din Djarin’s N-1 Naboo starfighter from The Mandalorian, while the two smaller buttons depict the Magic Key and Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite logos.

Magic Key Holders can pick up the buttons during the event from 9:00 PM until 1:00 AM, while supplies last, at the west-side entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge near Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

What they’re saying:

Disneyland Resort: “Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite can wear their flair with a commemorative 3-button set—available for pick-up during event hours. The buttons are part of a limited-time Disneyland After Dark collection created especially for Magic Key Holders."

"Magic Key holders must present their active and valid Magic Key pass and Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event wristband. Magic Key holder must be present at time of redemption. Limit one per Magic Key holder, while supplies last. Subject to change or cancellation without notice."

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite takes place on select dates between April 8th and May 6th. For additional information and to purchase tickets to the event, be sure to visit Disneyland Resort’s official website.

